Survivors of Hamas captivity, Emily Damari and Romi Gonen, were guests on a Galgalatz radio broadcast on Monday and told the presenter, Hadar Marks, about the moment they understood that Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was eliminated.

"We see Sinwar in that famous picture on TV, with his 'beautiful' teeth," the former hostages recounted. "I asked the terrorist what it said on TV. He said, 'Your army killed 20 children.' I replied, 'But there's a picture of Sinwar."

Damari noted that the terrorist attempted to avoid the question and claimed that it wasn't Sinwar. After a few minutes, the terrorist told Gonen: "'Your lying army said that it killed Sinwar.' We responded, 'Oh, cool.'"

"Every minute that passed, Sinwar became 'more dead.' Then they announced that Sinwar was really dead. They said 'Allah yarhamhu' (may Allah have mercy on him, ie, rest in peace). When we were alone, we said, 'Wow, they really eliminated him!" Damari added.

Damari also recounted how they found it humorous that a squad commander was the one who eliminated the top terrorist, joking that he must have said, "I killed the rat."