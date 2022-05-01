Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza, has sworn that the "sword of al-Quds" may return until all of "Palestine" is freed and the "refugees" return to their homeland.

In a speech Saturday in Gaza, Sinwar issued a strong threat to Israel, warning that it should not allow a repeat of the scenario in which Israeli security forces enter Al Aqsa mosque or the Dome of the Rock and attack believing Muslims. In this context, Sinwar said that if the Israeli leadership and the extremists wish for a religious war, then the "Palestinians" will answer the challenge and they are preparing for a general war.

According to Sinwar, Al Aqsa mosque is in real danger because of Israel's plans to allow Jews to visit the site according to a schedule ahead of the rebuilding of the Holy Temple. He emphasized that the "Palestinians" will not allow this, and there will be a price - whatever it is - and the significance is a regional religious war which will burn everything.

Sinwar also said that the battle did not end with the closure of the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors at the end of the month of Ramadan, and that "Palestinians" should prepare for its renewal if Jews are allowed to visit Al Aqsa mosque again, including on Independence Day and Jerusalem Day.

He urged Israeli Arabs to arm themselves with guns and knives ahead of great battle against Israel.

In an even stronger message to the United Arab List (Ra'am) party and its leader MK Mansour Abbas, Sinwar said that providing a "safety belt" to the Israeli government which harms Al Aqsa mosque is a crime which cannot be forgiven and a denial of religion, Arabness, and nationalism.

"We must not provide a safety net to any government which makes decisions which harm Al Aqsa mosque and distributes it temporarily and widely," he said.

"History will remember you for this, Mansour Abbas. When an Arab person says that this country is Jewish, that is despicable, and I have tried to find a pleasant word. An Arab person who says that this country is not a racial country - that is despicable. Enough."

"Our brothers in the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement - today, you need to make a decision and not just suspend your activities in the Knesset. If you have a conscience - tonight you need to decide."