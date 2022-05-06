Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Friday afternoon with Emirati Foreign Minister, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemned the terror attack in Elad and conveyed his condolences to the families of those murdered.

He also congratulated Lapid on Independence Day, and the two expressed hope that days of peace and security will come soon for the people of Israel.

The attack in Elad, in which three Israelis were murdered, has widely been condemned around the world.

The EU Ambassador to Israel, Dimiter Tzantchev, said following the attack: "I am horrified by reports of another brutal attack in Elad in central Israel that killed several people as Independence Day came to a close. This kind of cowardly violence will never win! Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured."

US Ambassador Tom Nides added: "Heartbreaking end to Yom HaAtzmaut in Elad. I share the grief of families of those murdered in the terrorist attack & wish speedy recovery to the wounded. This must STOP!"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the terrorist attack and said, “We vehemently condemn the terrorist attack in Elad, Israel, which killed at least three and wounded many others. This was a horrific attack targeting innocent men and women, and was particularly heinous coming as Israel celebrated its Independence Day."

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those killed, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery. We remain in close contact with our Israeli friends and partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack,” he added.

“May the memory of those who passed be a blessing,” concluded Blinken.

The European Union (EU) on Friday condemned the terror attack in Elad, saying in a statement, "The European Union condemns the terror attack that took place on Thursday evening in Elad in central Israel during Independence Day celebrations."

"At least 3 civilians were murdered and many more injured. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

"The EU stands with Israel and its people at this difficult time. This violence must stop. The European Union remains firmly committed to the prevention and fight against terrorism."

Later on Friday, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel responded, "Israel keeps paying for its Independence with human lives."

"Yesterday's terrorist attack in Elad at the end of Yom Ha'atzmaut (Independence Day) took the lives of the innocent victims, again. Terrorism and violence should be stopped immediately. There should be no mercy for terrorists, either they are persons or organizations or states.

"Our deep condolences to the families of the deceased and we pray for a full recovery of the wounded."

