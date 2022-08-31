President Herzog's gift to boy who lost father in Elad terror attack

Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, arrived in the City of Elad today (Wednesday) for a tour of haredi educational institutions on the occasion of the opening of the school year and the beginning of the Hebrew month of Elul.

The month of Elul is a special month of repentance in anticipation of the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur.

The President visited the Talmud Torah yeshiva in the city accompanied by Mayor Israel Porush and gave a special gift to the boy Nahorai Gol, whose father Boaz Gol was murdered in the horrific attack in Elad that took place on the evening of May 4, 2022.

The president also visited the 'Torah in its glory' Yeshiva in the city and sat down with the students and began engaging with them in Gemara studying.

After the visit, the president said, "I was happy to open the school year in the haredi education system in the City of Elad. Unfortunately, not long ago, the residents experienced a wave of terror and here today I saw smiles and great joy in the eyes of the students, parents, teachers, and administrators."

"I hope and wish to see such smiles tomorrow all over the country on the first day of school in the general education system. Thank you to the mayor, my friend, Yisrael Porush, and the municipality's managers and employees for the meal and dedication,'' Herzog added.