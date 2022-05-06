The European Union (EU) on Friday condemned a Thursday evening terror attack in Elad which left three fathers dead.

"The European Union condemns the terror attack that took place on Thursday evening in Elad in central Israel during Independence Day celebrations," a statement by the spokesperson read.

"At least 3 civilians were murdered and many more injured.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

"The EU stands with Israel and its people at this difficult time. This violence must stop. The European Union remains firmly committed to the prevention and fight against terrorism."