Major-General Yehuda Fuchs, the IDF's Commander of the Central Command, this week signed an order of confiscation and demolition of the home in which terrorist Ra'ad Hazam lived.

Hazam, a resident of Jenin, carried out a terror attack in Tel Aviv last month, murdering three people: Tomer Morad, Eitam Megini, and Barak Lufan.

The demolition order was issued following the rejection of an appeal submitted by the building's other residents. The appeal can now be re-submitted to the Supreme Court.

Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) visited the scene of the Tel Aviv terror attack, saying, "There, at the place where three of our best sons lost their lives, I hung an Israeli flag. Three weeks after the terror attack, the place is bustling with life. No one will crush the Israeli spirit."

He admitted, "From an ethical perspective, I see great logic in stripping the citizenship of terrorists. Today the issue is legally complicated."