IDF forces operate at home ot Tel Aviv terrorist

The counterterrorism activity in the city of Jenin and the adjacent villages this morning (Saturday) has concluded.



IDF soldiers operated this morning to survey the residence of the terrorist that committed the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday, in which three Israelis were killed and multiple injured, in order to examine the potential demolition of the house.



In addition, IDF special forces and other security forces acted on precise intelligence to apprehend two people suspected of involvement in terrorist activity in the city of Jenin and the adjacent villages.



During the counterterrorism activity, IDF soldiers were engaged in exchanges of fire with armed assailants who fired at them. One of the armed assailants that was neutralized is known as an operative in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization.



In addition, IDF soldiers neutralized another armed assailant, also known as an operative in the Islamic Jihad terror organization. The assailant was apprehended and evacuated for medical attention. His weapon was confiscated.



No IDF injuries were reported during the counterterrorism activity.