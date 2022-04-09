Ariel Weinblatt, the girlfriend of Tel Aviv terror victim Tomer Morad, has said her last farewell to him.

"My Tomer, the love of my life. You are my whole world," she said. "I'm waiting for you to come and wake me from this dream. I love you, you are in me forever."

"I thank everyone for the support and the encouragement," she added.

Orly, Ariel's mother, wrote on Facebook, "Our Tomer. I can't digest that you are not here, I'm having a hard time writing about you in the past tense. My heart refuses to believe that this is real and that we will not see you anymore."

"This coming June you were supposed to celebrate - you and my beloved daughter Ariel - seven years of an amazing relationship. This year you both would have finished your studies and started on the next chapter in life."

"You were part of our family. From the moment you came with your 'meter-ninety' (6 feet, 2.8 inches), all attention was turned to you. You were the beautiful Land of Israel for us, and I was inspired by the love and respect that you showed your dear parents. The love between you and Ariel was never in doubt and it was complete and perfect. You were the best partner I could have asked for for my daughter, and you left us pained and shocked. Tomer, you left an enormous hole in our hearts. Give us the strength to continue without you. We love you and we will remember you forever in our hearts. May your memory be blessed."

On Sunday, the three victims of Thursday's terror attack will be buried. Tomer will be buried at 3:30p.m. and an hour later, his childhood friend Eitam Megini will be buried by his side. The funeral of the third victim, Barak Lufan, will take place in Kibbutz Ginosar at 5:30p.m.