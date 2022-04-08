Ichilov Hospital has announced the death of Barak Lufan, 35, after he was wounded in the shooting attack in Tel Aviv. He was married to Dana and the father of three children. Barak grew up in Kibbutz Ginosar and lived in Givat Shmuel at the time of the attack. Despite the best efforts of the hospital's intensive care unit, he was recently declared dead of his wounds.

Barak's family commented:

Our beloved Barak,

Grandson of the founders of Kibbutz Ginosar

Exemplary husband and father.

Athlete in every limb, member of the Olympic staff in the field of kayaks, and educator of the future generation in the field.

Left us prematurely,

We are shocked, and hurt, and love him dearly.

Minister of Culture and Sport Hili Tropper expressed his condolences to the family, saying "It is very sad to hear of the death of Barak Lufan, who was killed in a terrorist attack last night. Barak was an Olympic athlete in the past and an outstanding Paralympic coach today. Barak was known as a professional and dedicated sportsman. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his memory be blessed."