עד ראייה: ראיתי גופות, חיפשתי את האחים שלי אוהביה שרעבי

Yisrael, an eyewitness to Thursday evening’s terrorist attack in Elad, in which three people were murdered, spoke to Israel National News.

“I arrived at the scene, I saw a white vehicle with a person dead inside, my younger brothers were in the park, I quickly ran down the stairs and began looking for them. As I was looking for them, I saw many people bleeding on the ground…people were being resuscitated and I was looking for my brothers at the same time,” he said.

“I began running, there were a lot of people, there was chaos…there was gunfire and stabbings,” he added. “I didn’t see the terrorists running away but I arrived here two minutes after it happened.”