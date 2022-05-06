Yisrael, an eyewitness to Thursday evening’s terrorist attack in Elad, in which three people were murdered, spoke to Israel National News.
“I arrived at the scene, I saw a white vehicle with a person dead inside, my younger brothers were in the park, I quickly ran down the stairs and began looking for them. As I was looking for them, I saw many people bleeding on the ground…people were being resuscitated and I was looking for my brothers at the same time,” he said.
“I began running, there were a lot of people, there was chaos…there was gunfire and stabbings,” he added. “I didn’t see the terrorists running away but I arrived here two minutes after it happened.”