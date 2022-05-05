Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday morning admitted that he never dreamed he would head the government he currently leads.

Participating in the Independence Day ceremony honoring 120 outstanding soldiers, Bennett said, "I stand at the head of a government that even in another 1,0000 years, I would never imagine it would have this composition."

"I see that people with opinions which are far from mine love the country not a single gram less than I do. The Left is no less patriotic than the Right, and the Right does not want peace less than the Left.

"It's true, there are arguments, a few arguments, no, Defense Minister?" he asked, turning to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who heads the center-left Blue and White party. Gantz could not hide his smile.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said at the ceremony, "We face enormous challenges, and we will overcome them all - if we remain united. We must act with brotherhood, lending a hand, and responsibly."

Gantz said, "We don't check what every soldier has under his beret, whether he has a kippah (skullcap) or not."