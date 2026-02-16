A day after the violent riots in Bnei Brak by young haredi extremists, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett published a five-step plan on his X account for integrating the haredi community in Israel and recruiting haredim into the IDF.

In a Monday morning post, Bennett detailed his plan, which includes the complete cancellation of all subsidies, discounts, and stipends, as well as participation in the "Buyer's Price" programs for anyone who chooses not to serve or work - both Jews and Arabs.

At the same time, he calls for reallocating these funds to Israelis who serve in the IDF and National Service, with special prioritization for active reservists under what he calls the "Serving Citizens Law."

Bennett proposes creating special military service tracks for haredim, such as establishing haredi yeshivas along the Jordan and Egypt borders, where students will study Torah for 8 hours, serve for 8 hours, and sleep for 8 hours. According to him, this will free up tens of thousands of reservists to return home while allowing haredim to maintain their lifestyle.

Additionally, Bennett calls for an immediate halt to funding schools that do not teach mathematics and English or that indoctrinate students against the State of Israel and the IDF. Instead, he proposes establishing more high-quality "national-haredi" schools where Torah will be taught alongside other subjects.

The plan concludes with a call for strict law enforcement across the country, with "zero tolerance for violence"-both in the Negev and in Bnei Brak, as he put it.