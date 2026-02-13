A poll conducted by the 'Lazar Research Institute' and published this morning (Friday) in the Maariv newspaper reveals that Gadi Eizenkot made a dramatic jump this week at the expense of Naftali Bennett.

The "Yashar!" party achieves a peak of 12 Knesset seats in the tested scenario, while Bennett's party weakens by 3 seats.

According to the poll, if the elections were held today, the Likud party would win 25 seats, and Bennett's party would get 21. "Yashar!" receives 12 seats, Otzma Yehudit 10, the Democrats 9, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Shas 8, Yesh Atid 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5.

The Blue and White party, Religious Zionism, the Reservists, and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.

The coalition bloc achieves 50 seats in the poll, while the opposition-Bennett-Eizenkot bloc gets 60, and the Arab parties get 10. This means that the left-wing bloc, despite its shifts, cannot form a government without relying on the Arab parties.