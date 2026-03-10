A poll conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute and published by Channel 13 News on Tuesday, the first since the outbreak of the war with Iran, indicates a weakening of the bloc opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 25 seats, making it the largest faction in the Knesset. Bennett’s party would come in second with 17 seats - a drop of about five seats compared to recent polls.

The Joint List of Arab parties surges to 16 seats, becoming the third-largest faction. The Yashar! party led by Gadi Eisenkot receives 13 seats, Shas 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, Yesh Atid 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, the Democrats 7, and United Torah Judaism 7.

The Blue and White, Religious Zionist, and the Reservists parties would not pass the electoral threshold.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc would secure 53 seats according to the poll, while the coalition parties’ bloc would receive 51.

73% percent of respondents expressed support for the decision to go to war with Iran, and 56% believe the campaign should continue. Regarding trust in leadership, 53% of the public say they trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to manage the war.