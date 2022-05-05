For the first time since taking office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog opened the central Independence Day celebrations, honoring Israel's 74th birthday, hosting the "Israeli Morning Light" event.

The event began with an honorary flyover, in which IAF fighter planes and helicopters participated, and with a salute to the outstanding soldiers, which represent all branches of the army.

President Isaac Herzog excitedly addressed the flyover pilots over the radio system and said: "To all IAF pilots and IDF soldiers, in the skies, at sea, and on land, as we mark 74 years of Israeli independence - Happy Independence Day!"

Following the flyover, the President and Chief of Staff will go through the lines of outstanding soldiers. At 9:30a.m., the central, "All of Israel is from Jerusalem," event will begin, and the ceremony for the outstanding soldiers will be held in the garden of the President's Residence. It will be broadcast live on Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

During the traditional ceremony, the President will present ribbons to the 120 outstanding soldiers. The ceremony will be attended by Israel's President Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and major-generals from the General Staff, past and present.