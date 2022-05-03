Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) on Monday night held a Zoom meeting for her party's activists, discussing the matriculation reforms, Israel Hayom reported.

During the meeting, Shasha-Biton discussed the political situation, saying, "I would not rush to eulogize the government, despite the discourse which has been created."

"We are doing everything in order to continue the government's activities, and I hope that our partners also want this and will be with us throughout the process."

Responding to the Kan 11 poll that gave her party five Knesset seats after months in which it consistently polls beneath the electoral threshold, Shasha-Biton said, "There's a gap between our activity and how the public perceives us."

She added, "Right now you don't see it, but I am sure that when we reach the moment when the public needs to decide who to put its faith in and who to trust, we will receive the public's faith in the end."