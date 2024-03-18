New Hope party chairman Minister Gideon Sa'ar reiterated his demand to join the War Cabinet at his party's weekly faction meeting this afternoon (Monday).

"Unfortunately, the rate of military progress, the rate of military pressure, has decreased in recent months. Contrary to statements - so far there has been no progress towards Rafah or the completion of the job in central Gaza. This treading water has a direct impact on the extension of the campaign on the northern border. Even in the international arena, the passage of time is not helpful to us, to put it mildly. Nearly six months after 7/10: the IDF is doing an amazing job. True, patience is required in the campaign. But - we should have been somewhere else already," said Sa'ar.

He emphasized that "we must act at a faster pace with more forces, we must increase the military pressure on Hamas. This also has an effect on the ability to implement a new hostage outline as soon as possible."

According to him, "The destruction of Hamas's governing forces is also not progressing as it should. Hamas's takeover of humanitarian aid intended for the population strengthens it and undermines our goals. Even with regard to the humanitarian issue - the activity is slow and ineffective and leads to the loss of control over the issue."

"The truth must be told," added Sa'ar, "the center of gravity in this war has moved from the Security Cabinet (which became a type of parliament) to the smaller War Cabinet. In the first week of the war, I prioritized the very establishment of the emergency government over my membership in the smaller cabinet. Under the present circumstances, as I detailed - we no longer have that privilege. We must seize the opportunity to try and influence a change in the direction of the war and to make our voice heard at the center of its navigation. We cannot give that up. Because to us, bearing responsibly means something."