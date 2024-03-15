MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope) on Thursday explained the reasoning behind her party’s decision to split from Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party.

"You can describe all kinds of theories, but none of them are true," she said in an interview with the haredi station Radio Kol Chai.

She explained that there were significant ideological differences between the parties. "The public saw our ideological differences with Gantz. From the moment October 7 happened, our role has been to only do things related to security matters."

"They occupy the left side of the map and we are on the right side. We have not moved a millimeter from our original position," she stated.

Haskel continued, "From the start, we united because of our common positions in the fields of law and democracy, but now that is no longer on the agenda and therefore the gaps are revealed."

On the Draft Law which is taking shape, she said that "the gaps in the Draft Law are not significant. We see things eye to eye with them, even if not 100 percent."