A major reform in matriculation exams in Israel will begin next year, and the number of matriculation exams is expected to decrease dramatically.

Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that starting next year, students will no longer be required to take 12 to 14 matriculation exams, but only four to five. The subjects in which students will be tested in external exams will be English, mathematics, another language and an elective. A student will also be able to take another elective if he or she chooses to do so, for example science or computer science.

With the exception of those external exams, other subjects such as Bible, literature, history, civics and more will be taught within the schools and the examination will take place internally. At the same time, the standard that students will be required to meet will be particularly high.

Another interesting change that will take effect with the new reform is the obligation to submit a seminar project. This will be an extensive project, which will include a variety of subjects. The skills that students will be required to express in this project will be what the Ministry of Education calls "tomorrow's skills", such as asking questions, analyzing information, speaking in front of an audience and the ability to express oneself orally. In this case, the students will be tested by external testers.

Another change for high school students: In the second half of the twelfth grade, students will take a "preparatory course for life." These are classes or courses that will prepare the children for life after school, and for life after discharge from the army. For example, the students will be able to study financial management, conduct in the changing global workforce and more.