The Likud faction and the "New Hope - United Right faction signed a political agreement today (Thursday) that includes continuing the merger of the factions. Accordingly, they will submit a joint list of candidates in the next elections.

The parties agreed that, to the extent that the Prime Minister is given the authority to reserve candidates on the Likud list for the 26th Knesset, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Chairman of the New Hope faction, will select the first reserved candidate.

It was also agreed that the position of the first reserved candidate, designated Minister Ze'ev Elkin, will not be lower than 15th place. After the merger, members of the New Hope faction will be part of the Likud faction.

It was reported that the agreement is conditional on the approval of the Likud central committee and the New Hope faction's institutions.

Minister Gideon Sa'ar wrote this evening: "October 7 and the historic events that followed were supposed to completely change the political system, the priorities and the political strategy of our elected officials and parties. Not everyone understood this. But that is what I did."

"The differences between us, in the perspective of history, will be seen as insignificant nuances compared to the destructive intentions of our enemies and in view of the enormous challenges before us. Our mission is to secure the future of Israel for generations. Therefore, I joined the government. Therefore, I also made the critical decision: to return to the house that was my home for most of my adult life and my public path: the Likud movement."

He added, "Together with my friends, who walked with me on an arduous and challenging path, but never abandoned the right-wing worldview, I am convinced that we have strengthened the State of Israel at a crucial historic moment. In addition. I also believe that we will strengthen the national camp, which alone can lead Israel today in the face of its challenges. I thank Prime Minister and Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, who transcended the past, as I did, and worked to let us join the government and unite forces."