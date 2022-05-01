Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, responded on Saturday night to the murderous attack at the entrance to Ariel on Saturday night.

"We all share the pain of the family of the slain and the entire people of Israel after the horrific attack at the entrance to the capital of Samaria. A young hero’s life was cut short only because he was a Jew, two days before Memorial Day and Independence Day," he said.

"At the same time, it is impossible not to complain about the policy of preserving the 'Palestinian' fabric of life that came at the expense of preserving the lives of the residents of Judea and Samaria. I'm sorry I have to say difficult things at this time, however these things need to be put on the table."

"The Israeli government accepts the terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria in contrast to what is happening in other parts of the country, large forces are directed to protect the separation fence and what is left aside is the protection of the residents themselves. Removing the checkpoints allows terrorists free passage. In the past year, we have seen many attempts at terrorist attacks, in contrast to previous years, which have so far not claimed lives," Dagan said.

"The State of Israel must move from acceptance to defense and attack. It is time to put the citizens of the State of Israel first. Jewish blood cannot be abandoned. This attack was carried out by the ‘Palestinian Authority’ terrorist organization, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, while the State of Israel continues to fund the ‘Palestinian Authority’ which murders its residents."

"It's time to cut off the head of the snake. Dismantle the murderous 'Palestinian Authority'. Respond to terrorism with a military blow and a civil response - a real settlement momentum in Ariel and all of Samaria, not in hollow and empty words, but in actions. Israeli government, wake up," he concluded.