Newly released details from the investigation into the deadly terrorist shooting attack in Samaria over the weekend revealed that the terrorists responsible had planned ahead to burn the vehicle used during their attack – preparing material to ignite the car – and were aided in their escape by the father of one of the terrorists.

According to a report by Kan Sunday afternoon, the two terrorists responsible for the murder of Vyacheslav Golev in Ariel late Friday night had carefully planned their escape from the scene of the attack, with the father of one of the two terrorists involved in the attack, picking up the pair after the shooting and driving them to their hiding place in a nearby Arab village.

The report also revealed that the terrorists used ‘Carlo’-style submachine guns, which were later hidden in a bag at the home of one of the terrorists. The terrorist’s father revealed the location of the guns when Israeli Yamam special forces police officers arrived following the attack.

The two terrorists opened fire at a guard post at the entrance to the town of Ariel, in Samaria, late Friday night, killing Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev, a 23-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh who had been working as a security guard.

The terrorists, who were arrested Saturday, have been named as Yahya Mar'ee, 19; and Yousseff A'asi, 20.

The pair arrived at the entrance to Ariel in a Suzuki with yellow (Israeli) license plates, torching the car shortly after the attack before being driven to their hiding place.

On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced that a

general closure will be imposed on Judea and Samaria over both Memorial Day and Independence Day later this week. The crossings from Gaza into Israel will also be closed.

The decision to impose a closure was made on Sunday following a situational assessment by the state security agencies.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, the day before Memorial Day, at three o'clock in the afternoon, and will remain in place until midnight on Thursday, unless a situational assessment held after Independence Day concludes that it should be extended.

During the closure, Arabs will only be permitted to cross into pre-'67 Israel on humanitarian grounds, or for medical treatment or in other specific cases, as defined by the Civil Administration.