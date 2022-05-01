S., who lives in a town in the Binyamin region, told Elisha Ben Kimon of the Ynet website on Saturday night that a week ago, on Friday evening, he saw the vehicle that was driven by the terrorists who murdered security guard Vyacheslav Golev at the entrance to Ariel on Friday night.

The vehicle, S. recalled, was traveling against the direction of traffic on Highway 5 towards Ariel, and he reported this to the police. On Friday night, when he saw in the reports of the attack the license plate number of the terrorists' vehicle, he realized that it was the same vehicle he had warned about a week earlier.

"I was in a car with my wife and children, and suddenly I saw a blue vehicle driving in the lane parallel to me against the direction of traffic, towards Ariel, next to the concrete that separates the lanes. It was travelling at about 100 km/h and endangering other vehicles. I called the police and informed them about it, when at that point I could no longer identify the vehicle number," said S.

He added, "I cannot say that the attack would have been prevented if the police would have caught them then, but I felt they did not really pay attention to us. I feel they did not even send a patrol vehicle following my call to see what is going on with this vehicle. Maybe they tried to ram into a checkpoint a week earlier and they did not succeed, it is impossible to know."