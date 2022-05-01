תפיסת המחבלים מפיגוע הירי בכניסה לאריאל דובר צה"ל

This morning, the IDF published footage the moments of the arrest of the terrorists who carried out the deadly shooting attack in Ariel in which security guard Vyacheslav Golev was murdered at the entrance to Ariel on Friday night.

At the time of the attack, Golev was standing guard along with another security guard, his fiancée Victoria Fligelman, and physically protected her from the terrorists.

Golev, a member of a haredi family, studied in his youth at Yeshivat Amit in Beit Shemesh, later at Ariel University and lived in the city. He is survived by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.

The terrorists and their weapons were apprehended in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, where the Hamas terrorist organization enjoys broad support, the IDF said. They were arrested in two different houses and there is no family connection between them, but the defense establishment fears that they are part of a cell meant to carry out an attack sponsored by one of the major terrorist organizations.

Last night, dozens of Jews from Samaria demonstrated and blocked the entrance to the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan.

The demonstrators carried protest signs that read, among other things, "no to containing terrorism" and "Jews wake up. Following the demonstration, the IDF blocked the entrance to the village.

"The government cannot contain terrorism," said Yishai Marzel, one of the organizers of the protest in Samaria. "We are not going to sit at home and wait for the next murder. We call on the public to take to the streets and not wait for the next murder and not let the government contain the terror."