Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) recently gathered her office's employees and other sources in the political system and instructed them to prepare to "clean their desks."

According to the Ulpan Shishi report, Shaked estimated that the current government has very little time left, and requested the employees complete the central reforms which she had pushed in connection with nursing employees, splitting apartments, and licensing businesses.

Sources who spoke with Shaked received the impression that she believes the government has about a month left - no less, and no more.

Her office claimed that there is no wishful thinking, but rather an intelligent estimate, and that Shaked is simply preparing for every possible scenario.