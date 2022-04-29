The chairman of the Ra'am party, Mansour Abbas, met on Monday in Amman with King Abdullah II of Jordan and discussed with him the situation in Jerusalem and ways to prevent a resumption of tensions on the Temple Mount, Barak Ravid of Walla! reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the conversation between the two took place on the sidelines of an Iftar meal of the conclusion of the Ramadan fast at the King’s Palace.

A senior Israeli official noted that Abbas had informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in advance that he was invited to the Iftar dinner at the King's Palace. The Prime Minister did not object to the meeting but also did not convey any message to the king through Abbas, according to Ravid.

Abbas updated Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on the details of his visit to Jordan during a meeting the two on Wednesday. Lapid’s office refused to comment on the matter.

In a conversation with Walla! Abbas refused to confirm that he had met with the Jordanian King in private but also did not deny it. He noted that during the Iftar meal the King spoke at length about the situation in Jerusalem and stressed to the participants the need to calm the situation and avoid renewed escalation.

Abbas noted that one of the problematic issues is that each side sees the meaning of the status quo in the holy places in Jerusalem differently. Therefore, he said, the parties need to sit down together and talk about it more deeply so that each side understands what the other side means.

"King Abdullah does not want an escalation and he is looking for solutions that will allow the calm to continue, the mosque to be given the respect it deserves and to maintain Jordanian sponsorship there. We need to see what can be done so that what happened this year does not happen again next year," Abbas said.

Earlier this week, King Abdullah II and US President Joe Biden held a phone call about the recent tensions in Jerusalem.

The White House said following the call that “President Biden told King Abdullah of Jordan there is a need to preserve the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount in Jerusalem. He welcomed recent steps to reduce tensions and expressed his hope that the final week of Ramadan will pass peacefully.”

The conversation between Biden and King Abdullah took place following clashes on the Temple Mount between Israeli security forces and Arab worshipers who attacked them with rocks and fireworks and tried to harm the police officers from within the mosque.

Last week, Jordan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement warning that alleged "continued encroachments of Israel that are designed to alter the historic status quo at the Al Aqsa Mosque are causing a dangerous escalation."

That same day, Jordan abruptly closed its entry and exit points, leaving hundreds of Israelis stranded and unable to return home.

Meanwhile, at a parliamentary session, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh encouraged violence towards Israelis, saying, "I congratulate all Palestinians and all Jordanian Islamic Waqf workers who stand as tall as a turret and those who throw stones at pro-Zionists who defile the al-Aqsa Mosque in the security of the Israeli occupation government."