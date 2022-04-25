Former coalition chair MK Idit Silman (Yamina) slammed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his coalition, in closed conversations with those close to her.

According to a Monday morning report on Kan Reshet Bet, Silman said that, "This hasn't been a government of change or a government of healing for a long time already. Who are they fooling here?"

Regarding Bennett's recent interviews and his claims that she broke under the pressure from the political right, Silman said, "This is his attempt to turn me into a weak and pressured woman who does not stand up to pressure, and to try to send a message that this process was not ideological and did not stem from a firm position."

"Would he also speak this way about a man? It's hard for them to accept that they are ideologically faulty and that they have a problem."

Silman bolted the coalition earlier this month, days after her husband Shmulik warned that she would not cross her red lines and lose her share in the World to Come.

Announcing her decision, Silman said, "I tried unity. I worked hard for the present coalition government. Unfortunately, I won't be able to support harming the Jewish character of the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

"My values and where I came from do not let me continue on this path. ... I know that I am not the only one who feels like this.

"We can form a new government already, in the current Knesset."