An employee in the office of Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman recently filed a complaint with the police, claiming that he was physically attacked by the Minister's chief of staff in the Jerusalem office.

According to his statements, the incident occurred about two weeks ago, during which he was thrown to the floor and suffered injuries to his legs.

The employee alleges that the attack took place in front of Minister Silman, who did not intervene in the situation.

The attacked consultant, Alex Shafran, responded to N12's inquiry, saying, "The matter is being handled by the relevant authorities, including the Civil Service Commission and the Israel Police. It should be noted that Minister Silman has no connection or involvement in the incident."

Shafran later tweeted: "I would like to thank everyone for the support and concern I have received in recent hours."

Silman's office responded: "We are not familiar [with this]."