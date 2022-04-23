MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud), who heads the Knesset's opposition, estimates that there is a high probability that in the coming week, another MK from the coalition will announce the decision to leave it.

Israel Hayom was informed that Netanyahu made his statements in the past few days, while speaking to a few of those close to him in closed conversations.

According to the report, the opposition is focusing its efforts on ensuring that the announcement will be made this week, before the Knesset Committee meets to discuss whether to declare MK Amichai Chikli a defector from the Yamina party.

Earlier reports said that the discussion will be boycotted by the United Arab List (Ra'am), the four-MK Arab party which is part of the coalition.

According to the Channel 12 report, Ra'am MK Waleed Taha will not attend the Knesset Committee discussion on Monday, as part of the party's decision to "freeze" its membership in the coalition and its parliamentary activity.

Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich was quoted as saying in the past few days that, "I know of people, with certainty. I will not name names, but I can say with certainty that the government has ended its journey."