MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) is preparing for the Knesset Committee discussions on Yamina's request to declare him a "defector," harming his chances in the next election.

"It really and truly does not deter me," Chikli told Galei Israel Radio. "I think that we do not come to this place in order to ensure our occupational future, but in order to fulfill a mission for a public. If there is a public behind us - there's nothing to worry about. If I don't succeed, I know how to do other things for the nation of Israel, as a civilian."

Chikli also said he has a hard time imagining Knesset Committee Chairman MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) running the discussion on the matter.

"I know where his heart is and what he thinks," Chikli explained. "Nir Orbach knows very well what we committed to and how improper what is happening here is. He knows very well how crooked the current reality is."

Speaking to Reshet Bet, Chikli said that he does not intend to resign from the Knesset if he is declared a defector.

"We will make full use of the legal options," he promised.

When asked if he would form a new party, Chikli answered, "I don't think that tomorrow I will run alone. You need to connect the right people, the right forces. If there is a serious enough group that presents a platform which has ideological promise, then it's a possibility."