The US State Department on Tuesday published statements following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s conversations with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas regarding the tensions in Jerusalem.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid regarding the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions, including at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

He added that Blinken and Lapid “discussed the steps Israel has taken to do so. They also spoke of common efforts to confront global challenges, including those posed by Iran and its proxies. Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration’s steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and condemned recent rocket attacks from Gaza.”

Blinken “emphasized U.S. support for a negotiated two-state solution and desire to deepen and expand Israel’s relations in the region following the successful Negev Summit,” said Price.

On the conversation with Abbas, the State Department spokesperson said, “Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of Palestinians and Israelis working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that escalate tensions.”

The Secretary “also reiterated the U.S. commitment to improving the quality of life of the Palestinian people in tangible ways and America’s support for a negotiated two-state solution,” added Price.

On Monday, Blinken spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi about the recent violence on the Temple Mount and in Jerusalem.

In a statement summarizing the call issued on Tuesday, the State Department said, “The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that further escalate tensions. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, and appreciation for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem. The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to stability in the region and support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Jordanian officials on Monday issued statements of support of rioters who attacked policer on the Temple Mount at Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall, while condemning Israel's response to the violence.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh said at a Parliamentary session: "I congratulate all Palestinians and all Jordanian Islamic Waqf workers who stand as tall as a turret and those who throw stones at pro-Zionists who defile the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the security of the Israeli occupation government."

The Jordanian prime minister also said that Israel's attempt to "divide the Al Aqsa Mosque" by allegedly allowing Jews times to pray on the Temple Mount was halted and they will continue to block it: "We will not allow this."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett later accused Jordan of joining Hamas' campaign of "wild incitement" against Israel.

"In the past week, a wild Hamas-led incitement campaign has been waged against us," Bennett said.

"Here's the truth: Israel is doing everything so that everyone, as always, can celebrate the holidays safely - Jews, Muslims and Christians. We expect everyone not to join in the lies and certainly not to encourage violence against Jews."

"The State of Israel will continue to keep our capital Jerusalem open to all," Bennett concluded.