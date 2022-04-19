US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi about the recent violence on the Temple Mount and in Jerusalem, the State Department announced Tuesday.

The State Department said: "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi yesterday regarding increased tensions and recent violence in Israel and the West Bank, including at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that further escalate tensions. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, and appreciation for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem. The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to stability in the region and support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Jordanian officials yesterday issued statements of support of rioters who attacked policer on the Temple Mount at Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall, while condemning Israel's response to the violence.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh said at a Parliamentary session: "I congratulate all Palestinians and all Jordanian Islamic Waqf workers who stand as tall as a turret and those who throw stones at pro-Zionists who defile the al-Aqsa Mosque in the

The Jordanian prime minister also said that Israel's attempt to "divide the Al Aqsa Mosque" by allegedly allowing Jews times to pray on the Temple Mount was halted and they will continue to block it: "We will not allow this."

At the same time, the Jordanian parliament submitted to the government a memorandum signed by 87 members demanding the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Jordan in protest of what has been called the "Israeli attacks on the Al Aqsa Mosque."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Jordan of joining Hamas' campaign of "wild incitement" against Israel.

"In the past week, a wild Hamas-led incitement campaign has been waged against us," Bennett said.

"Here's the truth: Israel is doing everything so that everyone, as always, can celebrate the holidays safely - Jews, Muslims and Christians. We expect everyone not to join in the lies and certainly not to encourage violence against Jews.

"The State of Israel will continue to keep our capital Jerusalem open to all," Bennett concluded.