Israel's Foreign Ministry accused Jordan of "inflaming the atmosphere" with "false news" after the Israeli Ambassador to Jordan was summoned and the Jordanian Prime Minister condemned Israel's response to riots on the Temple Mount Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The summoning of Israel’s Deputy Chief of Mission to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, and the statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman following said meeting, harm efforts to bring about quiet in Jerusalem and provide backing to those who are damaging the sanctity of the holidays and are using violence which endangers the lives of Muslims and Jews alike.



"We call on everyone to assist Israel in its efforts to bring about calm in Jerusalem and enable freedom of worship on the Temple Mount.



"The State of Israel is committed to and is acting indefatigably to guarantee freedom of religion and worship for Jews, Muslims, and Christians in Jerusalem on normal days and holidays alike, and certainly in this period during which Passover, Ramadan, and Easter converge.



"Israel’s responsible management of the Temple Mount in recent weeks is indicative of this consistent policy, and Israel’s determination to implement it.



"In recent weeks, the Israel Police have acted responsibly, with restraint, and with discretion in the face of many dozens of rioters who with their actions desecrate the values of Islam and the holiness of the Mount. The Israel Police’s actions, including last Friday, are what has allowed prayers to take place for tens of thousands of Muslim believers. Such activity came only after all other means were exhausted, including intensive dialogue with the Waqf.



"Every responsible partner must recognize this, and not take part in spreading completely false information which only inflames the atmosphere. Statements supporting violent actions, including the throwing of rocks, are beyond understanding and contribute to escalation.



"Israel is maintaining the status quo and expects all of its partners to condemn extremists partaking in incitement and violence," the Foreign Ministry statement concluded,