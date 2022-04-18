Antisemitic flyers of the kind previously found across the United States were discovered in Beverly Hills and Hollywood, California on Saturday, the first day of Passover.

According to NBC4, residents of neighborhoods in Hollywood and Beverly Hills reported seeing the flyers in plastic bags weighed down with sand.

Some of the antisemitiic flyers accused the Jewish people of controlling the media and the government while others alleged that COVID-19 was a Jewish plot. Another flyer was captioned: “Every single aspect of the Ukraine-Russia war is Jewish.”

Beverly Hills police are collecting the flyers and have opened an investigation.

The department told NBC4 that it "is aware of antisemitic flyers that were distributed in the extreme north end of the city. The flyers are currently being collected.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the flyers numbered in the hundreds.

“This was sent to me from a resident who woke up to this antisemitism at their front door along with other streets in our city and Los Angeles,” tweeted Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse along with a photo of one of the flyers in a plastic bag. “During Passover and Easter weekend. Hate will never win. We are only stronger.”

The incident was at least the second time in recent months that the flyers have been found in Beverly Hills.

Similar flyers were also discovered in November 2021 on the first day of Hanukkah, with Beverly Hills police describing the distribution of the material as a “hate speech incident.”