The IDF announced that "due to significant acts of terrorism, the exploitation of the Humanitarian Area for terrorist activities, and the firing of rockets and mortars toward the State of Israel in the north of Khan Yunis, remaining in this area has become dangerous. Therefore, at this time the Humanitarian Area will be adjusted. The adjustment is being made following accurate intelligence information according to which the Hamas terrorist organization has established terrorist infrastructure in an area defined as a Humanitarian Area."

"The advance warning to civilians is being issued in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and to enable civilians to move away from the combat zone.

"The IDF will act against the terrorist organizations in the area, and therefore calls on the remaining population in northern Khan Yunis and eastern Deir al Balah to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area," the IDF stated.

The calls for the evacuation are being communicated to residents through flyers, SMS messages, recorded voice messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic.

The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization, which exploits humanitarian infrastructure and the civilian population for its terrorist activities.