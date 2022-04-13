Dimona Mayor Benny Biton on Wednesday morning spoke about the warm embrace MK Idit Silman (Yamina) received when she appeared at the dedication of Dimona's newest neighborhood.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Biton said, "It was a very strange situation. I did not know that Silman would come. Our guest of honor was Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), suddenly I was surprised that both she and MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) came to dedicate the city's new neighborhood."

"I was so happy, I was very excited. Suddenly we see the joining of forces, of everyone together. It's true that it looks surprising but what you see in the media you don't see behind the scenes.

"There was amazing, and great affection. It's not fake. I am involved in the issues behind closed doors, and I am affiliated with the Likud and proud of it," Biton added.

He stressed, "The coalition's days are very numbered. It will fall apart. You'll see the next stage after Passover."

"I am not a Knesset member and I do not pretend to be one. Everyone knows that the government will fall, including [MK] Nir Orbach (Yamina). A bit of patience. After Passover things will accelerate towards breaking apart the government. This government is not a natural government and everyone wants to reserve himself a place in the next Knesset."