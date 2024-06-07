Dozens of women gathered on Friday for a special Rosh Chodesh (the first of the Jewish month) prayer service at the site of the Nova music festival massacre. Among the worshipers were Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, public figures, and female religious leaders.

Minister Silman spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the event: "We prayed for the success of the people of Israel, for the return of the hostages, for the success of the security forces and the IDF."

תפילת הלל נשית ברעים ערוץ 7

The minister connected the prayer service to the upcoming Shavuot holiday: Shavuot eve, receiving the Torah, when we read the story of Ruth which is full of kindness, Ruth is kind, Boaz is kind, and G-d says 'This kindness is an attribute that I want in my nation,' and from that we become a light to ourselves and to the nations, and from this kindness came the king of Israel (David)."

She added that "we are waiting and expecting salvation and see the kindness between one another, the kindness of prayer, the mercy of all the women together, in these women's merit the people of Israel were redeemed and will be redeemed in the future. With G-d's help, their voices should be heard in heaven."

The minister concluded: "With G-d's help, from this place and this blood-soaked land, we will rise like a phoenix, and with G-d's help may we have hope, responsibility, and victory."