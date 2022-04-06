MK Moshe Gafni, who chairs the United Torah Judaism party, responded Wednesday morning to a decision by coalition chair MK Idit Silman (Yamina) to bolt the coalition.

"They criticized me quite a bit for my parliamentary cooperation with MK Idit Silman and others," Gafni said. "There were things that we did together, such as the law to consolidate the call centers, which passed in her committee in its first reading."

"In my conversation with her this week, I told her that the People of Israel are proud of her for her fight against [bringing] hametz [into hospitals], and I am happy that she took this step."

He added, "From my conversations and acquaintance, she is not the last."

"At the same time, the opposition also needs to do soul-searching to see who is the most worthy and who has the greatest chance of forming a government immediately, without needing to hold elections."