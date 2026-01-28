Police forces were called today (Wednesday) to the Union of Cities for Environmental Protection hall in Hadera after a piece of coal was thrown at the Minister of Environmental Protection, Idit Silman, during a public hearing on air pollution.

According to reports from Walla, the incident occurred when Silman arrived at the conference, which was part of a hearing for the Israel Electric Corporation. The police, who were summoned to the scene, arrested a suspect, a woman around 18 years old, and took her for questioning.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, it seemed that the object thrown from the crowd hit the minister, but she did not require medical treatment. Despite the incident, Minister Silman did not leave the event and participated in the conference until its conclusion.

The police stated: "Upon receiving the report, officers from the Hadera station arrived at the scene, managed to locate the suspect, and despite no formal complaint being filed, the suspect was detained for questioning. Depending on the investigation's needs and findings, the continuation of her detention will be examined."