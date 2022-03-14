The cost of a coronavirus test at Ben Gurion International Airport will soon drop, Israel's Health Minister said.

Instead of the current price of 80 NIS per test for those who pre-register and 100 NIS per test for those who pay on the spot, new arrivals will pay just 63 NIS per test if they register ahead of time, and just 79 if they pay on the spot.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) said, "By the end of the month, we will bring down the cost of tests at Ben Gurion Airport to 63 NIS. This is a significant savings for families ahead of Passover."

"We will also add the option to undergo a rapid test for an additional fee (providing results within four hours)," he added.

"Coronavirus is still here and we will continue to live alongside it, with our full routines. We will preserve the means of protection against the virus, and we will also protect our pockets."