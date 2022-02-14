A quick PCR test for returnees from abroad will soon be available at Ben Gurion Airport, Channel 12 News revealed on Sunday.

The test is just as reliable as other PCR tests and it will allow, for a fee, to shorten the quarantine time for returnees from abroad.

The test in question is one being promoted by the Ministry of Health, and its results can be obtained in three to four hours, instead of 24 hours as is the case with the tests currently being used.

However, this test will cost twice as much as the current one - 160 shekels instead of 80 shekels.

The test is part of the new tender for the operation of the test complex at Ben Gurion Airport, and the company that wins the tender will be obliged to offer returnees from abroad both the standard PCR test as well as the rapid test.