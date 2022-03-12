Israel's defense establishment has raised the alert level in northern Israel, following an attack on Damascus widely believed to have been perpetrated by Israel.

In that attack, two Iranian officers were killed.

In an announcement aired on several Iranian media, the Revolutionary Guards warned that Israel "will pay for its crime."

The Monday airstrike was reportedly carried out from Lebanese airspace, in the southern Beirut region.

On Tuesday, Iranian media reported that two members of the Revolutionary Guards had been killed in the strike.