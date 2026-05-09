Israel established and operates a secret military outpost deep in the Iraqi desert intended to serve as a forward support base for aerial operations against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday night, citing sources familiar with the matter, including US officials.

According to the report, the covert facility was built shortly before the start of the current war, with the full knowledge of the United States.

The outpost reportedly houses IDF special forces and serves as a critical logistical hub for the Israeli Air Force, enabling shorter operational ranges and rapid support during complex aerial missions over Iranian territory.

According to the sources, during the war Iraqi military forces identified suspicious movement in the area and nearly uncovered the facility, following a report from a local shepherd who noticed unusual military activity nearby.

In response, Israel reportedly carried out an airstrike against the Iraqi soldiers in order to prevent the exposure of the outpost and preserve its operational abilities.