A source in the Syrian army told Syria’s official news agency SANA that Israel carried out an air strike in the Quneitra area overnight Tuesday.

According to the source, the air strike caused damage and it was carried out from the Golan Heights using surface-to-surface missiles.

Earlier, the Lebanese news agency Elnashra reported that the IAF had attacked a military post in the Quneitra area.

A week ago, Syrian media reported an air strike near Damascus.

Arab media reported that Israeli fighter jets attacked Khan al-Sheikh, located about 10 km south of the capital. It was also reported that the Syrian air defense systems were activated following the attack.

Syria's official news agency reported that the attack was carried out using surface-to-surface missiles.

Two weeks ago, sirens were sounded in the Wadi Ara and Samaria areas, shortly after 1:00 a.m. Israel time.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said an anti-aircraft missile had been fired from Syria towards Israeli territory. The missile exploded in the air and no actual interception was carried out.

In response to the missile, the IDF attacked targets in Syria, among them a Syrian radar, and anti-aircraft batteries that fired missiles at Israel Air Force aircraft.

"The IDF will continue to protect the skies of the State of Israel," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

A week earlier, Syrian media reported that Israel had carried out an air strike in the Damascus area.

A Syrian military official said the air strike occurred around 3:05 a.m. He added that the country’s air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles and that material damage was caused.

Last month, Syrian media reported that the Syrian air defenses had thwarted an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia.