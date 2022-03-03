Rebbetzin Miriam Moskovitz, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, said Thursday morning that everything is "completely destroyed."

Speaking to Kol Barama Radio, Rebbetzin Moskowivitz explained, "The Russians bombed the area of our school yesterday, exactly as we were celebrating 30 years - all of the windows were shattered."

"Everything is completely destroyed," she added. "All day long, we receive requests of, 'Save me.' We sent all of the children out of the city."

She added, "We feel everyone's giant embrace."

Chen Beyar, Kan News emissary to Odessa, Ukraine, said in an interview: "There are battles in the city of Nikolaev and in several other cities, so it's really coming closer. The Russian advance is much slower than what we thought."

"I see a strong nationalist spirit here," he added. There are enlistment centers for completely regular civilians. The feeling is that it's really close."