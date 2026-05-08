In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a temporary three-day ceasefire.

The halt in hostilities is scheduled to take place from May 9 through May 11, coinciding with the historic Victory Day commemorations.

The agreement, which the President revealed in a post on his Truth Social platform, is set to include a total suspension of military operations and a substantial humanitarian component involving the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each nation.

President Trump noted that the arrangement was the result of his personal intervention. He expressed gratitude to both Moscow and Kyiv for their cooperation in establishing the brief window of peace.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II," Trump wrote.

He further detailed the parameters of the deal, noting that the request for the temporary truce was made directly by him.

"This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he added.

The temporary cessation of fire is being viewed by the White House as a potential stepping stone toward a permanent conclusion to the hostilities, which have plagued Eastern Europe since early 2022. The President framed the current negotiations as a path toward ending the largest conflict on the European continent since the mid-twentieth century.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day," the statement concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially confirmed the President's announcement and the upcoming prisoner exchange. The Kremlin has not yet issued a formal public comment on the matter.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)