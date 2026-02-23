Marking four years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine has released a comprehensive report on the damage inflicted on the country’s Jewish heritage.

According to the list, around 40 religious, educational, historical, and memorial sites have been damaged or completely destroyed since February 2022 - and the community stresses that this number may only be partial.

Notable damages include: the historic synagogue building in Mariupol, which was completely destroyed, the Choral Synagogue in Bakhmut, which sustained severe damage, and the memorial complex at Babyn Yar in Kyiv - the site of the Nazi massacre where tens of thousands of Jews were killed during World War II - which was damaged twice.

In January 2026, a Holocaust memorial in Bilopillia was completely destroyed, and in November 2025, an airstrike hit the Jewish section of the cemetery in Kharkiv, destroying about 240 graves.

Vitaliy Kamozin, Chairman of the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, said, “It is already clear that the number of affected sites is at least 50% higher than what has been documented, but this cannot be verified until the fighting ends."

The community also noted that many sites are inaccessible for inspection, and in some areas, there are concerns about unexploded landmines.