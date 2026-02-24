Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a phone conversation a short while ago with Rabbi Mayer Stambler, Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU). The conversation took place on the fourth anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the call, Minister Sa’ar informed the rabbi that Israel will deliver 117 mobile generators to the Kyiv region tomorrow. This follows a conversation Minister Sa’ar held with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha regarding the energy situation in the area.

During the conversation, Minister Sa’ar inquired about the situation in Ukraine and about the Jewish communities in the country, and asked to extend his wishes for a happy Purim.

Rabbi Meir Stambler thanked Minister Sa’ar for his support and for the warm conversation, as well as for his solidarity with the people of Ukraine and his connection with the Jewish community there. He said that the minister’s approach gives strength to community members. The rabbi also thanked Minister Sa’ar for establishing the J50 Forum, which brings together leaders of Jewish communities around the world, and said that the minister’s investment in Jewish communities abroad is strongly felt.

Rabbi Stambler further told the minister: “We are going through great hardship here, but my fellow Chabad emissary rabbis and I are determined to remain. This is our mission, at any cost, as outlined for us by the Rebbe of Lubavitch."

He shared that in recent days the Federation has distributed Purim packages, including Megillat Esther scrolls translated into Ukrainian, throughout Ukraine, with the aim of bringing the joy and mitzvot of the holiday to the country’s Jews.

At the conclusion of the call, Rabbi Stambler thanked Minister Sa’ar and said that despite the difficult situation in Ukraine, the Jews of Ukraine are also closely following developments in Israel.