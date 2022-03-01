Rabbi Menachem Glitzenstein, Chabad-Lubavitch emissary and rabbi of Ukraine's Chernivtsi district, told Kan Reshet Bet about the difficulties caused by the war and the assistance he is offering refugees.

"All Shabbat (Sabbath), people came in," Rabbi Glitzenstein said. "They told us they drove for 20 or 30 hours. They told us about traffic jams, running out of gas, huge queues at gas stations. People arrived tired and determined."

He added, "We prepared empty college dormitories to receive refugees."

Other Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries elsewhere in Ukraine are acting similarly.

On Monday, Rebbetzin Miriam Moskovitz, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in Kharkiv, said that the goal was to help any Ukrainian.

"A non-Jewish family came to us after their home went up in flames, and they have nowhere to live," she recounted. "The rabbi invited them to the synagogue. The entire day we received requests from non-Jews. A woman called us in tears in the middle of the night and asked, 'Bring me to the synagogue.' We immediately said that when it is calmer we will bring her to the synagogue, and that's what we did."