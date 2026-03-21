Russia proposed a deal to the US under which Moscow would halt intelligence sharing with Iran if Washington stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine about Russian military activity, according to a report on Friday by Politico.

Two individuals familiar with the discussions told Politico that the proposal was presented by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev during a meeting last week in Miami with Trump administration envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

According to the report, the arrangement would have required the Kremlin to stop providing Tehran with intelligence such as the precise coordinates of US military assets in the Middle East. In return, the US would end its intelligence sharing with Ukraine regarding Russian forces.

The individuals said Washington rejected the proposal. They and other officials cited in the report were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

Dmitriev later dismissed the report in a post on X, writing that it was “fake."

Despite the denial, the reported proposal has raised alarm among European diplomats. Some officials fear that Moscow is attempting to drive a wedge between the US and Europe at a critical moment for transatlantic relations.

One European diplomat described the suggested deal as “outrageous."

Another person familiar with the discussions told Politico that Russia has put forward several proposals to the US related to Iran, all of which were rejected. Among them was a suggestion to transfer Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia, a proposal previously reported by Axios.

Russia has increased intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to a person briefed on the intelligence. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Moscow has been providing satellite imagery and drone technology to help Tehran target US forces in the region. The Kremlin dismissed that report as “fake news."

Last month, The Financial Times reported that Iran has signed a secret €500 million arms deal with Russia, securing thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles as part of a significant effort to rebuild its air defenses, which were severely damaged during the war with Israel last June.

Last April, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, conveying a message from then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei about the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries.

Weeks later, Putin signed a law approved by the Russian parliament, aimed at deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran across various fields, including security and military cooperation.

Meanwhile, noted Politico, the US continues to provide intelligence to Ukraine even though other forms of support have been reduced. Washington briefly halted intelligence sharing last year following a contentious Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a pause that triggered concern among allies and highlighted tensions with Kyiv.

The White House declined to comment on the reported proposal, and the Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)